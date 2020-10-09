Botswana: Kelaotswe Cherishes Kip Keino Experience

8 October 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Botswana Athletics Association (BAA), vice president-technical, Tshepo Kelaotswe, is the second Motswana to officiate at a high profile track and field event.

The first was after Thomas Ndazila, officiated at the World Athletics Youth Games in Algeria 2018 and World Athletics Youth and Junior Games in 2019 in Ivory Coast.

And for his part, Kelaotswe was part of inaugural Kip Keino Classic, world continental tour, held in Kenya recently.

He was invited as the technical expert for electoral timing.

He intended to share notes with his committee and map way forward on to how they could take Botswana athletics to great heights.

Kip Keino Classic, he said, was the highest level world athletics continental tours and the it was held in 10 cities around the world, in Asia, Europe, North America and Africa.

Kelaotswe said the world continental tour, was a one-day meeting outside Diamond League.

It was divided into three categories of gold, silver and bronze. Kenya was given gold label.

Furthermore, Kelaotswe said the event, which was also supported by the Kenyan government, was a two-hour track and field event.

He said World Athletics was happy with outcome of the event, and therefore it gave Kenya an upper hand to host major events such as World Championships and Continental Cups.

He said whilst there, he had an opportunity to meet and work with Diamond League organisers, adding that he was happy that during the Kip Keino Classic, he acquired experience, which he should share with BAA.

Furthermore, Kelaotswe said he had an opportunity to time Kenya champions, amongst them 1500 metres, World Champion Timothy Chruiyot, 5 000m runner Kipkorir Kimel and 5 000m World Champion Hellen Obiri,

Furthermore, he said he also managed to broaden the network and that would give him an opportunity to benchmark.

"I also learnt that, technically, we are not far from Kenya, the way they do their things. I think we are in the same boat with Kenya athletics," he said.

Kelaotswe said he had also noted that Botswana could organise and go on with track and field events provided COVID-19 protocols were followed.

He said during the Kip Keino Classic, the protocols were strictly followed, adding that he was yet to hear any reported cases, emanating from that event.

"Kip Keino is named after Kenyan legend and former 1 500m runner. He is 80 years old and I had an opportunity to meet him," he said.

