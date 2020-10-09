Egypt: PM Praises Signing of Sudan's Peace Deal

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has lauded the signing of a peace agreement between the Sudanese transitional government, as well as the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) and other armed groups, which took place Saturday in Juba.

The deal is expected to serve decades-long efforts aimed to bring about comprehensive peace across Sudan, Madbouli said as he chaired a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will visit Egypt soon, Madbouli said, adding that talks are underway between Egyptian and Sudanese ministers to discuss opportunities for joint cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Madbouli also greeted Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of October War, stressing that this victory will remain a matter of pride for the Egyptian people.

The premier said that Egypt's non-petroleum sector has achieved an economic recovery in September, taking the Purchasing Managers' Index from 49.4 points in August up to 50.4 points last month.

It is the first time for the Purchasing Managers' Index to exceed the 50 points since July 2019, he added.

He further lauded the selection of Al Mahsama wastewater treatment plant, located east of the Suez Canal, by the US magazine "Engineering News-Record" to win the 2020 ENR Global Best Project Award.

The premier also thanked citizens for their keenness on reconciliation in building violations, highlighting that 1.750 million reconciliation requests have been received so far.