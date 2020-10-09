Zimbabwe: Former Minister Goche Arrested Over Stock Theft

8 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Former Cabinet Minister, Nicholas Goche was arrested last night in Bindura on allegations of stealing an undisclosed number of cattle.

Goche was still in custody last night and is likely to appear in court today facing stock theft charges.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said he was yet to get the details of the case.

Nicholas Tasunungurwa Goche was the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare. Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development in the old dispensation.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Oil Firm to Pay Nigeria Govt's U.S.$600,000 Legal Costs

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.