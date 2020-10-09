South Africa: Justice and Correctional Services Committee Extends Deadline for Submissions On Cannabis Bill

9 October 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has resolved to extend the deadline for written submissions on the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill.

Committee Chairperson Mr Bulelani Magwanishe said the committee had received several requests for an extension. After the committee opened the process approximately a month ago, the deadline for the submission of written comments on the Bill was today. Mr Magwanishe said the new deadline will now be 30 November 2020.

The purpose of the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill is to respect the right to privacy of an adult person to possess cannabis plant cultivation material, to cultivate a prescribed quantity of cannabis plants, possess a prescribed quantity of cannabis, and to smoke and consume cannabis.

It further aims to regulate the possession of cannabis plant cultivation material; the cultivation of cannabis plants; the possession of cannabis and the smoking and consumption of cannabis by an adult person; protect adults and children against the harm of cannabis; and provide for the expungement of criminal records of persons convicted of possession or use of cannabis.

Submissions must indicate your interest in making a verbal presentation. Enquiries must be directed to Mr V Ramaano. Submissions must be emailed to cannabisbill@parliament.gov.za Copies of the Bill may be obtained from Mr V Ramaano, tel: (021) 403-3820 or 083 709 8427 or www.parliament.gov.za

