South Africa: Matshela Koko Refused to Leave Eskom After His Suspension in 2015, Board Member Tells State Capture Commission

analysis

Testimony to unearth the truth behind the 2015 suspensions of Eskom executives continued at the Zondo Commission on Thursday, 8 October. In the hot seat was Venete Klein, a former non-executive board member.

On 12 March 2015, the chairperson of Eskom's board, Zola Tsotsi, announced that, despite no suspicion of wrongdoing, four executives were stepping aside pending an investigation.

The suspension of chief executive Tshediso Matona, finance director Tsholofelo Molefe, group capital executive Dan Morokane and commercial and technology executive Matshela Koko dealt a huge blow to the struggling power utility.

Weeks after the suspensions were carried out, global rating's agency Standard and Poor downgraded Eskom to junk status.

Testimony at the Zondo Commission in the last few weeks has focused on cracking the mystery behind the suspension of the four executives, and the subsequent reappointment of Matshela Koko.

Evidence presented to the commission on Thursday, by former non-executive board member Venete Klein, suggested the board might have been under the control of an external force.

Klein spoke of a perceived resistance from some board members to reinstate the suspended executives after the inquiry - proposed at the time to deal with the alleged misconduct of the executives...