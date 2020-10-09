Tanzania: Strategy Set to Minimize Conflicts

THE Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has launched the Human-Wildlife Conflict Management Strategy 2020-2024, which among other issues aims at minimizing conflicts in wildlife areas.

The strategy was launched by the Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamis Kigwangalla at Dodoma's Treasury square, at a function that was attended by various stakeholders.

According to the Director of Wildlife in the ministry, Dr Maurus Msuha, the strategy was prepared by a team of experts from the ministry in collaboration with other stakeholders.

"This is the first ever strategy to be launched in the country in a bid to minimize conflicts arising between people and wildlife orchestrated by the growing human population," he said.

Speaking at the launching event, Dr Kigwangalla said the major objective of the strategy was to use sustainable measures to reduce disputes between human beings and wildlife.

He said the strategy will also help the community to live with wildlife without affecting peoples' development as well as putting up a proper system of dealing with disputes by putting up short and long term measures.

The minister directed his team to immediately implement the plan by putting up a rapid response team which will deal with conflict related issues between human and wildlife.