Tanzania: It's Caravans Vs Strikers in T20 Cricket Tie

THE DC Caravans T-20 Cricket Cup resumes tomorrow with Caravans locking horns with Annadil Burhani at Leaders Club round in Dar es Salaam.

The tournament is staged in two groups, A and B in a round robin style.

The Group A teams include Aga Khan Cricket Sports Club (AKSC), Aces, Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Sports Club (SKLPSC), GP PAK Stars and Gymkhana while Group B drawn on oval Caravans, Annadil Burhani, Strikers and Dar es Salaam Cricket Club (DCC).

It will be Caravan's first time experience to step on the ground whereas their opponents Annadil Burhani will be playing their second game at a Group B.

Annadil Burhani first encounter was not that impressive as they lost to Strikers A by 25 runs at the same ground. Strikers won the match after posting 138 which their opponents couldn't overturn after ending with 113 runs all out.

The Caravan will not have any rest this weekend as they will step again at Leaders Club to play a second encounter with Strikers and after the end of that game, Annadil Burhani will take over DCC at the same oval.

After the end of Group B games early on Sunday, AKSC will face Shree Kutchi Leva at Leaders for Group A showdown.

Both clubs have already played their league openers in which AKSC defeated GP by six wickets while SKLPSC lost their first game after suffering a defeat from Aces.

The opening match of the tournament was sensational as both teams showed quality before Aces emerged victors over SKLPSC by 43 runs.

Aces won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 116 for 9 in 20 overs. In return, SKLPSC were all bowled out for just 73 in 17.3 overs.

Raza Baloch led in the bowling onslaught after claiming 3 wickets while Mohammad Ali and Ankit Baghel secured 2 each. Raza Baloch was also awarded the Caravans Game Changer Award and Jumanne Masquater was the Man of the Match.

Moreover, the Tanzania Cricket Association has hailed the tournament's sponsors Petrofuel, Alliance Insurance, Grand restaurant and Color flex Inks & Coatings for their endless support to the development of the game in the country despite the effects of Covid-19.