Tanzania: 'Poor Sports Infrastructure Shortens Players Careers'

9 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has noted that poor infrastructures in the country's sports arenas contribute to short lifespan of players as they frequently pick injuries.

This was said by the federation's president Wallace Karia recently in Dar es Salaam who insisted that a player who has the energy to play for at least 15 years can play for only seven years as he or she is exposed to unfriendly venues.

"Time has now come for us to protect health of players and the best way to achieve that is by ensuring that we have good playing arenas across the country so as to enable our players to have a long lifespan. "This time around, we also want to go extra mile by making sure that we train stadium managers and supervisors on the best means to make, protect and maintain venues," Karia said.

He therefore challenged those people who are in charge of running football activities to be academically skillful for them to manage well their responsibilities.

"For us, we are a bit lucky because we have a team which is knowledgeable and football management and we frequently learn new things via social media platforms to be abreast with the demands of the current world," he said.

The president has since encouraged clubs to sign contract with venue owners for the purpose of upgrading playing venues and make them friendly including renovation of dressing rooms.

He disclosed that even many clubs in Europe do not have their own playing arenas but what they do is to enter into partnership with Municipal Councils for the sake of using the available arenas.

"The ongoing campaign to suspend substandard venues will continue and this season, we are a bit lenient because of the Covid-19 outbreak and the general elections which are coming up but next season, we will be more serious with the issue of upgrading football infrastructures," he said.

In the same token, TFF Vice-President Athumani Nyamlani reminded Media Officers of clubs to do their works professionally and avoid politicising football.

"Previously, Club Media Officers were people who keenly followed all the procedures required in the industry but now, it is sad to learn that when one is able to speak at a political podium, he or she becomes Spokesperson of clubs something which need to change," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Okonjo-Iweala Makes Final Round to Lead World Trade Organization
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.