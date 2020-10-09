Tanzania: Kelvin Named One of 60 Best Young Talents

9 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter and Agencies

TANZANIAN youth Kelvin John has joined Juan Pablo Ángel's son and the next Kai Havertz in the list of the best 60 gifted young in the World as per the Guardian.

Most of the young players are in the big team, something that makes Kelvin John a surprise package from football academy.

It was quite rare for a player to feature in the Guardian's Next Generation series without being signed to a professional football club, yet Kelvin John is an important exception.

The versatile attacking player dubbed the "Tanzanian Mbappé" has been raising eyebrows for a couple of years and is widely regarded as one of Africa's more eye-catching talents.

As a 15-year-old at the 2019 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, he impressed so much that the former coach of the Tanzanian national team, Emmanuel Amuneke, included him in the Taifa Stars' Afcon provisional squad later that year.

John left Tanzania last year and moved to England, where he is attending Brooke House College in Leicestershire and where he is expected to remain until he turns 18 years of age and is legally able to sign for a European club.

Due to his close ties with Mbwana Samatta and a series of successful trials at Genk, many believe the Belgian club, where Samatta started his own European journey, will be his next home.

