Malawi: Council Advised to Pay Attention to Weather Information

9 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Grace Kapatuka

Salima — 2020. Salima District Council has been called upon to pay attention to weather information in order to ensure preparation for any incoming disasters.

The call was made by the Director of the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, Jolamu Nkhokwe, on Wednesday when he presided over a review meeting for the council's 2020-21 Contingency Plan on Disasters which was also aimed at updating the existing plan.

Nkhokwe said council's like Salima need to get prepared of incoming disasters if loss of life and property is to be minimized by ensuring that they keep monitoring weather through daily updates.

"Weather changes every minute, every day, so it is very important that we keep monitoring the weather through daily updates because you can plan for a day or a week, but the plans need to be reviewed so that you adjust according to the messages we give," he said.

The Department produces daily weather updates in order to ensure that information is available for people to prepare.

Nkhokwe pointed out that as the country approaches rainy season, there was need to be mindful of the weather so that people are aware of the hazards that are associated with weather saying that is the time when heavy rains, strong winds and hail storms which can be destructive are experienced.

"It is very important that when we pay attention to such messages it means councils can prepare accordingly to minimize damage," he said.

He called upon councils to ensure that weather information is above anything else in terms of decision making because when disasters strike, it is councils that respond.

District Commissioner for Salima, Grace Chirwa, said the call has come at a right time when the council is reviewing its Disaster Contingency Plan.

She said Salima being a disaster-prone district is at risk hence the need to have a weather monitoring system like getting the updates for proper planning.

Relief and Rehabilitation Officer for Salima, Zione Viyazyi, said the exercise of reviewing and updating the contingency plan was important and timely considering the calamities that have been occurring in the district.

"We really need to have an updated plan so that it is in line with the response plan that we have as a district. The contingency plan has to be there always because it helps councils to respond well when disasters occur," said Viyazyi.

District Contingency Plan is a tool that provides mechanisms and guidance in preparedness for response and recovery from various disasters in a particular season.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.