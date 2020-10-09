Malawi: Chakwera Says Lake Malawi Border Row With Tanzania 'Non-Issue' - Prioritises Building Rapport

9 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

President Lazarus Chakwera has said he has agreed with his Tanzanian counterpart John Pombe Magufuli that there was a need to build a good friendship between the two countries first before engaging each other over the border dispute on Lake Malawi, which is potentially rich in oil and gas.

Speaking to journalists at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe on Thursday after his arrival from Tanzania, Chakwera said he wanted to establish a rapport with Magufuli before raising the issue which he described as sensitive.

"My primary reason for visiting [Tanzania] was really to establish a rapport, to be able , like we said, to build friendship before function so that when we talk about such sensitive issues we talk from the position of friendship, as one people that know each other, not from a position of hostility," said Chakwera.

Tanzania's claim to half the lake - Africa's third biggest - but Malawi disputes that assertion.

Malawi awarded oil exploration licences to foreign companies including Rak Gas to search for oil in the lake, which Tanzania calls Lake Nyasa.

"To put it in the words of President Magufuli, he said this is a non-issue," said Chakwera.

Chakwera said Malawi and Tanzania have agreed to foster economic cooperation in transport, fisheries, mining, tourism and agricultural sectors.

He thanked Tanzania for availing his landlocked country two ports of Mtwara and Dar es Salaam.

While in Tanzania, Chakwera visited Malawi Cargo Centre in order to appreciate challenges which have been locking the centre currently known as MCC Limited.

The port has been facing numerous challenges due to lack of political will.

Chakwera said the cargo centre is very important and strategic to the country.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.