Tanzania: Go for Verification of Fertilizers, PM Directs

PRIME Minister (PM) Kassim Majaliwa has issued the Ministry of Agriculture with three days' notice to meet the management of YARA Tanzania for verification of free fertilizers expected to be distributed to small farmers under the Action Africa scheme.

Mr Majaliwa issued the directives on Tuesday in Dar es Salaam, when he visited the YARA factory, noting that it's crucial for the process to be approved before the exercise takes place.

He expressed recognition to the company for embarking on the major investment and implementing such a programme which amounts to 16.5bn/-.

"The government extends gratitude to YARA for distributing the fertilizers to farmers in the country.

"This programme is very important because it is in line with the government's goals of bolstering the agricultural sector particularly on food production," asserted Mr Majaliwa.

The PM also expressed the government's commitment to support investors who offer a helping hand in the agricultural sector, pledging to continue putting in place conducive environment for investment in the country.

He urged other companies and institutions to emulate the good course which has been led by YARA.

Equally, the Premier requested the Ambassador of Norway to Tanzania, Ms Elizabeth Jacobsen to establish a business forum to enable business persons from Tanzania and Norway to exchange business knowledge and share experience among them.

The Managing Director of YARA Tanzania, Mr Winston Odhiambo said the plan is intended to benefit 83,000 small farmers within the country, whereby a total of 12,500 tonnes of fertilizers will go to maize and rice farmers.

Besides boosting production of food, the MD noted that beneficiaries will receive free advice from YARA's extension officer to improve efficiency in production.

On her part, Ms Jacobsen disclosed that the programme is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on reliable food access in the African Continent.

It was also revealed that the beneficiaries of the programme will be small farmers in the season which began from September to December 2020 and have already been registered.