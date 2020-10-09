Tanzania: Redet Deploys Over 3,200 Observers to Monitor Polling Process

THE Research and Education for Democracy in Tanzania (REDET) has deployed more than 3,200 election observers countrywide to monitor the process of campaigning, voting and announcement of the results of the general election scheduled for October 28.

REDET Chairperson and Head of Election Observation Mission, Prof Rwekaza Mukandala, said the election observers, whose main mission was to monitor and come up with a final report on whether or not the general election was free and fair, were in two categories of short and long-term observers.

"REDET through Tanzania Election Process observation (TEPO) Mission deployed over 200 trained long-term election observers for selected 150 constituencies in Mainland Tanzania and 50 to Zanzibar. Other short-term observers totalling 3,260 will be deployed on the voting day," Prof Mukandala told members of the press at the University of Dar es Salaam.

He hinted that the main task of the team was to help come up with a report which would detail whether the 2020 general election process (campaigning, voting, counting of votes, announcement of results) was free and fair.

Prof Mukandala also noted that another task for REDET's trained team of observers was to monitor things like adherence to electoral rules and regulations among concerned public instruments like the National Election commission (NEC) and the Zanzibar Election Commission (ZEC).

"We'll shed light on relevant organs like NEC and ZEC, the conduct of the Police Force to ensure security, and the Political Parties' Registrar are part of the stakeholders to be monitored by the observers," he explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, REDET's observation mission during the past elections had enabled the improvement of election processes and the introduction of an electronic registration system which averts disturbances among voters, affiliated the counting of the votes and giving the results at every respective voting station which were tallied to national level and, therefore, adding more transparency.

He, however, highlighted some challenges in the past elections to include the tediousness of transporting poll boxes from a voting station to another, failure to present clearly filled documents among contenders, corruption to voters in the name of hospitality allowance (takrima).

Prof Mukandala declined to give REDET's view on the ongoing campaigning process, saying it would be determined in the final report which would be completed next month.