Tanzania: All Public Schools to Have Boarding Facilities, Says Sau Candidate

SAUTI Ya Umma (SAU) Presidential Candidate Muttamwega Mgaywa said once elected President, he would ensure all public secondary schools become boarding schools.

He also promised living allowance for orphans, people with disabilities and the elderly, as well as providing free health services to all Tanzanians.

Mr Mgaywa promised this recently in Morogoro as he spoke to reporters after arriving late and failing to address a campaign as the deadline set on the day by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) had expired.

The SAU presidential candidate arrived at the campaign grounds at about 18:15, while campaigns were supposed to end at 18:00, which hindered him from addressing the people and ask for their votes instead.

He spoke to the reporters present.

"I had a campaign in Morogoro today (October 6), but due to a long journey and stopping in the Coast Region where we had a huge crowd of people we arrived here late. According to NEC, campaigns are to end at 18:00 and I like to respect the law," he said.

He noted that he would ensure the construction of a million houses in the next five years of his administration once elected so that the poor might also possess houses at affordable costs and in installments.

Mr Mgaywa mentioned another priority as the provision of free education from pre-school to university level.

He said other priorities included ensuring every Tanzanian was employed, lowering travel and communication costs and supporting motorcyclists (bodabodas).

He listed other priorities in his manifesto to include removing court costs, ensuring that every Tanzanian was given a free gas stove to protect the environment and taking ownership of the country's land and minerals.