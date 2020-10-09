Tanzania: Pccb Warns of False Reports in Kilimanjaro

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Kilimanjaro Region has warned that it will not tolerate those who provide false information against candidates vying for various positions in the coming general election to tarnish their image.

The warning was issued by Kilimanjaro Regional PCCB Chief Frida Wikes, when briefing a press conference on the region's quarterly report on PCCB's performance between July and September, this year.

Responding to reporters' questions, Ms Wikes said in the run-up to the general election PCCB in Kilimanjaro Region had focused more on monitoring corruption reports provided by various people, including politicians.

She warned that providing false information was a violation of the law relating to PCCB and that anyone found to be doing so would face legal action.

"We have continued monitoring the ongoing election process, including campaigns related to all political parties taking part in this year's general election and have also been educating candidates and citizens to refrain from corruption to find good leaders. "Our call to the candidates and voters in general, is to refrain from corruption issues in the ongoing election process because the impact of entertaining corruption is huge as far as the future of the nation is concerned and this includes getting unsuitable leaders who can bribe to win their positions," she said.

In addition, Ms Wikes said in the period between July and September, this year, PCCB in Kilimanjaro Region received 216 reports related to corruption.

"In those reports, 45 reports involved different local government officials in the region, followed by 44 reports on land issues, while those related to different cooperatives institutions were 25," she added.

She continued to say that during the period, PCCB in Kilimanjaro Region saved and returned money in cash and goods, which she said included more than 58.7m/- in cash, a four-acre farm worth 52m/- and a private owned vehicle worth 10m/- to mention, but a few.