Tanzania: Mwinyi Promises to Improve Investment Environment

ZANZIBAR presidential candidate, Dr Hussein Mwinyi (CCM), convened a meeting with foreign investors, promising them that if he were elected he would improve an enabling environment for businesses and investments.

A considerable number of investors turned up for the meeting held at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Stone Town on Tuesday where they also shared with the candidate some of the challenges facing investments in the Islands.

Local investor and commissioner for Zanzibar Tourism Show Javed Jafferji mentioned the areas that needed improvement as security, access to utilities (water and power), land use/lease, waste management, skilled labour and having a serious 'one-stop-centre, promoting quality and not quantity and opening Pemba for investments.

The outgoing government has done a tremendous job, but Mr Jafferji joined his colleagues to ask the next government to improve the investment environment, including ending bureaucracy in the provision of social services.

In response to the investors' request, Dr Mwinyi said "I am here, basically to listen to you and also tell you what you should expect from my government if I will be elected. Since you have employees who have registered to vote, I ask you to ask them to vote for me."

Dr Mwinyi said most of the challenges could be addressed and to start with security was a priority and promised the formation of a special tourism police force and that utilities (water and power) would be guaranteed.

"When we talk about lack of skills, we should collaborate to train local people to have those skills so that they take up jobs. Investments and tourism should benefit local people for their prosperity," Dr Hussein said.

The CCM candidate told the investors that they should expect an improved environment, focusing on quality, not quantity, accountability with zero tolerance to corruption, promoting Pemba Islands and high standard tourism, oil and gas exploration for prosperity.

Minister for Information, Tourism and Heritage Mahmoud Thabit Kombo facilitated a brief meeting between Dr Hussein and the investors, saying the government was committed to seeing the environment for investment was improved.

"Definitely, the next government hopefully under Dr Hussein will make positive changes," he said.