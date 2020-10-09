Nigerian Artists, Creators to Benefit From $100m YouTube Fund

YouTube has announced that artists and creators from Nigeria can apply for grants from its Black Voices Fund. The global $100 million fund will, over the next three years, offer support to Black artists and creators so that they can thrive on YouTube.

The Black Voices Fund, managing director, emerging markets, YouTube EMEA, Alex Okosi, said will invest with the intention to "present fresh narratives that emphasise the intellectual power, authenticity, dignity and joy of Black voices, as well as to educate audiences about racial justice."

The $100 million fund was first announced in June. It has since been officially named the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund. This year, says Okosi, the fund will be focusing its efforts on creators within the US, Brazil and Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

A statement from YouTube quotes Okosi as saying, "Our goal is to expand funding to more countries over the course of the next three years. Additionally, we hope to provide a consistent drumbeat of educational training, workshops and community events to Black creators and artists globally."

The #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund is part of the work currently underway to ensure that YouTube is a place where Black artists, creators and users can share their stories and be protected.

"Along with our commitment to amplifying marginalised voices on the content side, we are also investing in product and policy changes that will continue to advance YouTube's mission of giving everyone a voice and showing them the world," Okosi added.