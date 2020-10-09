Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records Zero Deaths in Five Days

9 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

On Thursday, a little over 100 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Nigeria.

With the 103 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections in the country is now 59, 841.

As it was in the previous four days, no new deaths were recorded from the virus in the past 24 hours meaning that the total death toll remains 1,113.

This is according to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The latest figures were recorded in the following 13 states - Lagos (39), Rivers (21), FCT (19), Oyo (6) Kaduna (4), Bauchi (3), Ogun (3), Imo (2), Kano (2), Benue (1), Edo (1), Nasarawa (1), Plateau (1).

Lagos had the highest tally on Tuesday with 39 new cases to extend its lead on the region most impacted.

Almost 20,000 cases have been reported in Lagos, about a third of the country's total.

For about two months, daily cases in Nigeria have been below 300 while death toll has been less than 21 per week for more than a month.

Also, of the nearly 60,000 cases reported thus far, about 51,551 have recovered.

A little over 7,000 infections are still active across the nation.

Testing has also improved a bit with almost 550,000 of Nigeria's 200 million already tested.

The low number of new infections has boosted the country's reopening plans with schools and other social activities set for full resumption.

