Nigeria: CBN Warns Nigerians Against Fraudulent Loan Offers, Investment Schemes

9 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has cautioned business owners against fraudulent loan offers, especially through the social media.

Ostia Nwanisobi, CBN Acting Director, Corporate Communications, gave the warning in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Nwanisobi said that the apex bank was aware that some fraudulent individuals send messages for such offers, especially through the social media.

He said that such messages requesting unsuspecting loan seekers and small business owners to apply for loans or investment supposedly facilitated by the bank are fraudulent.

"The attention of the CBN has again been drawn to fraudulent messages and videos, especially in the social media.

"They request unsuspecting loan seekers and owners of small-scale businesses to apply for loans or investment schemes purportedly facilitated by the bank," Nwanisobi said.

He said that although the CBN has several development finance intervention programmes, it does not interact directly with prospective applicants.

"For the avoidance of doubts, there are clearly spelt out procedures for accessing CBN's intervention funds which are disbursed through Participating Financial Institutions, Development Finance Institutions and Microfinance Banks.

"The bank does not facilitate investment schemes.

"Members of the public, particularly youths and owners of small-scale businesses, are therefore advised to disregard any video or text message proposing investment schemes or charging them fees on the pretext that their organisations are endorsed by the CBN," he said

He advised prospective applicants for CBN's intervention schemes to approach their respective commercial banks, NIRSAL Microfinance Banks or branches of the apex bank nearest to them.

He urged the public to contact CBN hotline - 0700255226 or email - contactcbn@cbn.gov.ng for further clarifications.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.