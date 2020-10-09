Cameroon-Japan Friendly - Indomitable Lions Earmark Strategies

The encounter to be played in Holland is part of the team's preparation for the third round of qualifiers of the 2022 Total Africa Cup of Nations.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will clash against Japan in a friendly encounter in Utrecht, Holland today October 9, 2020. The encounter comes after several months of break due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The friendly is in preparation for their third round of qualifiers of the 2022 Total Africa Cup of Nations that will be hosted in Cameroon. It will be the fifth time Cameroon and Japan are facing each other. During the past four encounters, the Japanese won three times and drew once. The Lions will be seeking their first victory against the Samurai Blue. According to the official programme the match will take place at the Galgenwaard Stadium, Utrecht, at 3:00 p.m. local time.

For the past two weeks, the players are in Holland where they are fine-tuning skills ahead of the encounter. Out of the 24 players called up by head coach, Antonio Conceicao, 21 are present and intensifying training. Absentees are Ignatius Ganago, Jean Pierre Nsame and Jerome Onguene who are dealing with health issues. Information gathered from Holland say two players of the national team have tested positive with the Coronavirus. They are goalkeeper, André Onana and midfielder, Kunde Malong. This is the result of COVID-19 tests carried out on the players on Monday, October 5, 2020. It is second time Kunde Malong is testing positive for the coronavirus. Both players will not take part in the match today. Apart from those two cases, Moumi Ngamaleu was also quarantined because one of his team mates in his club with whom he played on Sunday tested positive for the coronavirus. The story is the same with Dawa Tchokonte who shared the same room with Kunde Malong during the training camp.

The team doctor, Professor William Ngatchou, during a press conference yesterday said the players arrived in Holland with negative results of the COVID-19 tests as demanded by the authorities of Holland. Training took place on Monday and Tuesday and results from tests carried out on Monday showed that two players tested positive. Professor Ngatchou said the team now has only 17 players who are without any symptoms or physical conditions and are fit to defend the national colours today in Utrecht.