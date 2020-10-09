Cameroon: 2020/2021 Academic Year - Prime Minister Prescribes Vigilance

Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on October 8, 2020 chaired the interministerial meeting on the government's response strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barely four days after the resumption of classes for the 2020/2021 academic year in the basic and secondary education sectors, government during the meeting of the interministerial committee to evaluate the response strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic did the first evaluation of the implementation of the envisaged measures to contain the pandemic and the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute gave directives.

Chairing the meeting through videoconferencing, the Prime Minister said it was devoted to the first evaluation of the situation in schools some days after the reopening for the new academic year. He said that during the Cabinet meeting that took place on September 24, 2020, government took note of the measures envisaged by ministers of the education sector to guarantee successful teaching right from the start of the school year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He said Cameroon has succeeded in the first challenge of engaging the new school year despite the COVID-19 challenge. He called on ministers of the education sector to remain vigilant and to support school administrations in implementing measures to fight against COVID-19.

In the September 24, 2020 cabinet meeting, the Minister of Secondary Education, Professor Nalova Lyonga for instance said the pedagogic approach that will be implemented is based on a three-level system comprising full-time classes, the half-time system, and enhancing distance learning. In order to guarantee health safety in secondary schools, she said, the precautionary measures which were adopted during pedagogic activities will be maintained. The Minister of Basic Education, Professor Laurent Serges Etoundi Ngoa in the same Cabinet meeting, stated additional envisaged measures in the short, medium, and long term at the administrative, pedagogic and health levels, such as decongesting schools, reorganising school time tables, and strengthening preventive measures against COVID-19 in the school environment.

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute after his opening statement, therefore gave the floor to the Ministers of Basic Education and Secondary Education who presented the situation of the resumption classes while respecting the restrictive measures to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The two ministers rejoiced that the school year started effectively, especially as schools resumed in some parts of the security crisis-affected North West and South West Regions.

The Minister of Public Health as has been the tradition during the interministerial evaluation meetings presented the situation of the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cameroon and measures taken to strengthen efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic and treat infected persons.