Liberia: LDEA Boss Wants Non-Bailable Drug Law

-Vows To Clear Monrovia Of Drug Traffickers In Two Months If The Law Is Pass

The Acting Director-General of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) says the city of Monrovia and environs will be cleared of drug traffickers in two months if the drug law is passed making it non-bailable.

Appearing before the Liberian Senate Committee on National Security and Veteran Affairs Thursday October 8, 2020 for his confirmation hearing, Marcus Zehyou rallied the support of the senators to ensure the passage of the amended drug law for the safety of the state.

"We have arrested almost all of the drug dealers. I want you people make the drug law non-bailable and ensure more supports in the discharge of our duties. If the law is amended, we will clear the city of Monrovia of drugs in two months. We also want rehabilitation and do vocational education for the users. We need to arrest the traffickers from giving the drugs to the victims," Zehyou told the Senators.

Also speaking, Senator Milton Teahjay lamented that the problem the country is facing in containing illicit drugs is the weakness in the drug law.

He said "The problem we have is the weakness in drug law."

For his part, Sen. Matthew Jaye of RiverGee County said if the country is not careful with drug abuse, there will be lost generation in the next ten years.

"If we are not careful with this drug issue, we will have a lost generation in the next ten years. The Nigerians are in the forest. LDEA is not working in the leeward counties and the drug users are building out in the counties. If you are confirmed, you have to put your feet on the ground and ensure the officers do their work very well," Senator Jaye said.