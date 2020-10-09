Liberia: 'Don't Allow Our Friend to Perish'

9 October 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Reuben Sei Waylaun

-Sen. Teahjay Pleads With Colleagues To Confirm Cllr. Charles Gibson As Labor Minister

Senator Milton Teahjay of Sinoe County and member of the Liberian Senate Committee on Labor has pleaded with his colleagues to help save Labor Minister-Designate, Cllr. Charles Gibson from perishing.

Cllr. Gibson has been rejected by members of the Liberian Senate on two occasions based on barrage of allegations prior to his latest nomination by President George Weah to head the Ministry of Labor.

On Thursday October 8, 2020, Cllr. Gibson appeared before members of the Liberian Senate Committee on Labor for his confirmation hearing.

After his introductory statement, Senator Teahjay immediately rallied his colleagues to see reasons to pardon the nominee for the sake of humanity.

He said "Cllr. Gibson I believe this is his third appearance and recalled was made by the president. It is as a result of situation that appeared outside of the senate. I want to make this appeal to all of us to reflect on what Cllr. Gibson has gone through for the past three years."

"Give Cllr. Gibson the chance to prove himself on what we have been hearing. We shouldn't allow him to be recalled again. I can recall how Cllr. Gibson and I prepared speeches for Ambassador Weah. We need to search ourselves and can't allow our friend to perish. Please let's give Cllr. Gibson the chance to work as a partner to our generation," he appealed.

Earlier, Cllr. Gibson said if he is given the opportunity to work as Labor Minister, he will work with the committee on labor to ensure that workers, employers relationship is improve, saying this will improve the workforce capacity.

"You can go to bed with the assurance that you have professional negotiators and the situations will be changed. We want to assure you that the workers will be our priority and this is not a lie and we will work with the international community.

There are so many data which we don't have to make informed decision. We will build on what Honorable Moses Kollie started at the Ministry. We will liaise with this committee. Those who are striking are dissatisfied and we will meet with the employers and our people need tax holiday. We will accelerate and bring on board our international community to ensure the Labor sector is improve," he assured.

