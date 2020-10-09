Somalia: Three Injured in Al-Shabaab Grenade Attack in Kismayo

9 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least three people have been injured after a hand grenade hurled at a restaurant exploded, in Kismaayo of Lower Jubba region.

According to a witness who spoke to Radio Dalsan, the target was the restaurant which is frequented by government soldiers.

"Two masked men hurled the hand grenade at the place while soldiers were busy eating supper," said the witness.

Somalia-based terrorist group, Al-Shabaab, has claimed responsibility for the Thursday night attack through online.

Recent attacks by the Shabab include an attack in last month that killed three people including a security guard and Jubaland Chamber Of Commerce Chairman in Kismayo.

Alshabab group has been fighting in Somalia since 2007 to topple the internationally recognized government and establish Sharia law-based and understood in their own interpretation.

The Al-Shabaab Islamist group which operates in Somalia frequently carry out attacks in Major towns in Somalia including the capital Mogadishu and elsewhere targeting government officials, AMISOM, NGO workers and civilians.

