Somalia: Police Seize Illicit Alcohol in Beledweyne

Security forces in Beledweyne, the capital of Hiran region have seized a vehicle transporting alcohol to Mogadishu on Friday.

The vehicle carrying alcohol was seized at a checkpoint in North Blaadweyne, and security officials said they arrested the smuggler and the truck driver saying truck loaded with alcohol.

The security forces in Beledweyne said that they will continue their operations to fight against the alcohol and other drugs that are being imported into those areas as well as the vehicles that are used to transport the drugs.

They have issued a warning to those involved in such activities who are trying to import drugs, including alcohol, in the country, and have vowed to crack down on drug dealers.

Vehicles transporting Alcohol were seized and destroyed in several regions of the country in recent months.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited in all parts of Somalia and it is mostly smuggled from Ethiopia where sale and consumption of alcohol are legal.

Police have increased their fight against smugglers of illegal businesses such as alcohol, weeds and meth drugs and arrested numerous persons in the main towns of Puntland.