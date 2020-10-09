South Sudan: Mystery Outbreak in South Sudan Kills Three

9 October 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By David Mayen

Three people have died of a mysterious haemorrhagic fever in South Sudan's Raja county of Western Bhar-el-Ghazal State, raising fears of an outbreak of Ebola.

On Thursday evening, South Sudan's Ministry of Health said it is investigating the death of three people who had presented suspected symptoms of bleeding and fever and indicated that some 127 similar cases had been recorded since last week.

"On October 3, a woman in Sir Malaga town died shortly after returning home from the market with symptoms of bleeding from nose and mouth. On the following day, two family members of the deceased presented similar symptoms and died as well," a dispatch from the ministry said.

The government said the deaths triggered an alarm which prompted the army base in Sir Malaga to report to Raja.

"At 1pm on October 5, additional information was received from the same area indicating that three neighbours of the victims presented similar symptoms. One is critical and two are mildly ill," the statement said.

In response, the Health ministry said it sent a team of six healthcare workers who included epidemiologists from the World Health Organisation, surveillance officers, clinicians, laboratory officers and hygiene officers to investigate the cases.

The team collected blood samples from two acutely sick patients. The samples are now undergoing testing at the Public Health Laboratory.

"The Rapid Response Team has listed a total of eight contacts and has also conducted a risk assessment, risk communication and mobilisation in the area. The suspected cases have no history of contact with the patients who have similar clinical manifestations," said the ministry.

The government called on WHO and other partners to address basic health services, stressing that the area has no road network, no health facility, lacks basic health services, and has no telecommunication coverage.

Sir Malaga town is located close to the Central African Republic.

According to a report released by Global Health Workforce Alliance, South Sudan faces a severe shortage of all categories of trained health professionals, including physicians and midwives.

The country relies on inadequately trained or low skilled health workers.

In May this year, doctors working as part of the Rapid Response Team threatened to lay down their tools if their incentives were not paid.

The healthcare workers highlighted the dangers posed by the surge in the number of coronavirus infections in the country and demanded the taskforce provides them with working incentives.

They also demanded accommodation to keep them away from their families to curb the spread of the pandemic to their family members.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.