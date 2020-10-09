Sudan: Six Dead in Jebel Marra Attacks

Jebel Marra — A policeman and a gunman were killed in an attack on a police station in Sharg Jebel Marra in South Darfur on Wednesday.

Hasan Adam told Radio Dabanga that he witnessed the attack in Torbu north of El Malam in eastern Jebel Marra.

"Four gunmen riding on camels stormed the police station that evening," he said.

A shootout between the attackers and the police led to fatalities on both sides. One policeman was killed, and one gunman killed. Two other policemen and a woman were injured.

Nierteti shootings

In Nierteti in south-west Jebel Marra, two villagers were killed on their farms earlier this week. Two others were shot dead when they were riding by donkey to Nyala.

Following the fatal incidents, Adeeb Abdelrahman, Governor of Central Darfur, visited Nierteti town on Thursday.

He said that despite the deployment of extra security forces in a number of areas, there is still insecurity in the locality.

The governor confirmed that deployment of the regular forces in West Jebel Marra locality will be completed, in order to protect the agricultural season.

He appealed to the citizens to abide by the obligation not to bear arms in order to achieve security and stability in the region.

Nomads protest

The Nomads Coordination in Central Darfur organised a vigil in front of the state government offices in Zalingei on October 4, protesting recurrent violence in the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The participants of the vigil handed a memorandum to Central Darfur Governor Adeeb Abdelrahman. They condemned the repeated attacks on nomads, and the hate speech against them, "caused by tribalism, racism, fanaticism, and discrimination".

Governor Abdelrahman described the memorandum's demands as "legitimate".

The Central Darfur authorities are investigating crimes committed by members of various communities in order to bring them to justice, he said. He emphasised that all people are treated equal in the state.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.