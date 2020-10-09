Malawi Women Demonstrates for Gender Justice in Public Appointments

9 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Gender activists, on Friday kicked off demonstrations in Malawi's major cities of Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre to protest against the gender imbalance in public appointments following the appointment of few women as board of directors into 67 parastatals.

The women activists charge that the boards are dominated by males, against the provisions of the Gender Act which allows a representation of 40-60 percent for women.

President Lazarus Chakwera justified low women representation last Monday during his media engagement after clocking 100 days in office but pledged to look into the concerns raised.

Addressing the crowd, one of the organizers for the protests, Wolrec executive director Maggie Kathewera Banda said: "We have been engaging government all along and our protests today is against the violation of the gender equality laws.

"Our protests are to show that we have in the country able women.

Banda has called upon development partners to stand with women groups in the country in pushing the Tonse Alliance administration to be compliant with the Gender Equality Act.

She pointed out that failure by the current administration to appoint enough women into positions is a missed opportunity.

Lawyer Khwima Mchizi said the law is clear and government should not pretend or use the law selectively.

Speaking during the demos in Lilongwe, Mchizi observed that women should not beg for what is already provided in the law.

He says the law should be respected at all times and not only when it suits those in power.

However, the demos have been characterized by low patronage of women and in some areas men outnumbering women.

