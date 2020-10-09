Kenya: Ten Healthcare Workers At Nakuru Hospital Contract Covid-19

At least ten healthcare workers at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Officials say seven nurses are among those recently infected.

"Five health workers are nurses at the outpatient antenatal clinic, one is a medical officer at the Margaret Kenyatta Mother Baby maternity wing. Two others are nurses working at the hospital's eye clinic and two surgeons," Dr Joseph Mburu, the Nakuru Level Five Hospital Medical Superintendent said.

The official said all the patients are in stable condition.

"All the healthcare workers are in a stable condition. The medical officer at the Margaret Kenyatta Mother Baby maternity wing is asymptomatic and has not been showing any Covid-19 symptoms until he tested positive," Dr Mburu said.

Operations at the hospital's eye clinic have been scaled down, but the largest maternity facility in the South Rift region, the Margaret Kenyatta Mother Baby maternity wing, is still operational under strict Covid-19 regulations.

The referral hospital serves patients from more than five counties including Nakuru, Kericho, Baringo, Nyandarua, Samburu and Narok.

Improper removal of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and the rise in the number of asymptomatic patients have in the past been cited as the leading causes of infections among health workers.

In the past two weeks, Covid-19 cases have been surging in Nakuru.

A total of sixteen Covid-19 patients are on supplemental oxygen at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Nakuru has so far recorded at least 1,260 cases of Covid-19. On Thursday, the county recorded 37 new cases.

The infection rate has doubled in the past 10 days, with the overall positivity rate standing at 6.7percent.

However, despite the new numbers, locals have thrown caution to the wind, with many going in public without face masks and disregarding social distancing requirements.