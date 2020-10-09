Kenya: Ten Healthcare Workers At Nakuru Hospital Contract Covid-19

9 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Eric Matara

At least ten healthcare workers at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Officials say seven nurses are among those recently infected.

"Five health workers are nurses at the outpatient antenatal clinic, one is a medical officer at the Margaret Kenyatta Mother Baby maternity wing. Two others are nurses working at the hospital's eye clinic and two surgeons," Dr Joseph Mburu, the Nakuru Level Five Hospital Medical Superintendent said.

The official said all the patients are in stable condition.

"All the healthcare workers are in a stable condition. The medical officer at the Margaret Kenyatta Mother Baby maternity wing is asymptomatic and has not been showing any Covid-19 symptoms until he tested positive," Dr Mburu said.

Operations at the hospital's eye clinic have been scaled down, but the largest maternity facility in the South Rift region, the Margaret Kenyatta Mother Baby maternity wing, is still operational under strict Covid-19 regulations.

The referral hospital serves patients from more than five counties including Nakuru, Kericho, Baringo, Nyandarua, Samburu and Narok.

Improper removal of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and the rise in the number of asymptomatic patients have in the past been cited as the leading causes of infections among health workers.

In the past two weeks, Covid-19 cases have been surging in Nakuru.

A total of sixteen Covid-19 patients are on supplemental oxygen at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Nakuru has so far recorded at least 1,260 cases of Covid-19. On Thursday, the county recorded 37 new cases.

The infection rate has doubled in the past 10 days, with the overall positivity rate standing at 6.7percent.

However, despite the new numbers, locals have thrown caution to the wind, with many going in public without face masks and disregarding social distancing requirements.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.