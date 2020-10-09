Kenya: No Surprises As Kimanzi Names Line Up for Zambia Friendly

9 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenya Commercial Bank defender Baraka Badi has been handed his first start on his debut for the national football team, Harambee Stars, in their international friendly match against Zambia at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday.

Badi will make his debut at right back in Francis Kimanzi's starting line up against the Chipolopolo of Zambia from 4pm (East African Time).

Zesco United goalkeeper Ian Otieno has been handed the huge task of keeping the Zambians at bay in goal, while Joash onyango will partner veteran defender Brian Mandela in central defence.

All the best today @harambee__stars.#HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/hTk5Y3Une7

- Esse Akida (@akida_14) October 9, 2020

Gor Mahia skipper Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma and Anthony Akumu will lead Kimanzi's battle in midfield while JS Kabylie striker Masud JUma will lead the attack.

Clarke Oduor, who plays his trade with English Championship side Barnsley, will be hoping to make his debut with a cameo in the match.

PRESS RELEASE: Harambee Stars Goodwill Message #SokaMashinani pic.twitter.com/6i4QABo3GP

- Herbert Mwachiro (@HerboTawa) October 9, 2020

Kenya Starting XI: Ian Otieno (GK), Baraka Badi, David Owino, Joash Onyango, Brian Mandela, Anthony Akumu, Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, Erick Johanna, Cliff Nyakeya, Masud Juma

Subs: Timothy Odhiambo, Philemon Otieno, Clarke Oduor, Timothy Otieno, Oscar Wamalwa, Abdallah Hassan, Francis Kahata, Elvis Rupia, Austin Otieno, Katana Mohamed, Johnstone Omurwa

Zambia XI: Sebastien Mwange (GK), Lubambo Musonda, Zacharia Chilongoshi, Tandi Mwape, Chongo Kabaso, Benson Sakala, Kelvin Kapumbu, Edward Chilufya, Kings Kangwa, Evans Kangwa, Fashion Sakala

Subs: Lameck Siame, Jackson Kakunja, Kondwani Gwenya, Luka Banda, Dominic Chanda, Leonard Mulenga, Zula Chanza, Collins Sikombe, Ramphani Lungu, Emmanuel Chabula, Kelvin Kampamba

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.