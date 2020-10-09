Tanzania: Get List of Allowed Cosmetic Products, Tz Traders Told

BUSINESS people have been advised to frequently visit Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) website to access the list of cosmetic products that are allowed into the local market in order protect the health of users.

This was said in Dar es Salaam by the TBS Quality Control Officer, Mbumi Mwampeta, after making inspections in the City markets and shops dealing with cosmetic products.

"In the inspection, we found banned cosmetic products in the market. Some shops were found with products that had already expired while others were not showing expiry dates," Mwampeta said noting that such cosmetics have health consequences like cancer to their users.

Also the language used in the labels of some of the cosmetic products are those banned in the East African market. Languages that should be in the labels of the cosmetic products are English, Kiswahili and French.

The manufacturers may put other languages in the cosmetic products but if the goods are to be entered into the East African market, should comply with the requirements of the three languages of Kiswahili, English and French.

To address the problem, business people have been advised to make regular visits to the TBS website in order to get acquitted with the list of cosmetic products allowed in the Tanzania market.

Also, importers of food and cosmetic products have been encouraged to register their products at the TBS in order ensure health and safety to the consumers.

All the cosmetic products impounded during the inspection at the City's markets and shops will be destroyed.

Apart from destroying the products, they should explain why they are selling expiry products which is against the law and other products which do not show the manufacture or expiry dates, all of which are endangering human health.

On her part, the TBS Marketing Officer Deborah Haule, said during the inspection, over 100 cosmetic products including the expired and the toxic ones were impounded.

Mwampeta said TBS is laying more emphasis on public education to enhance consumer awareness on food and cosmetic products so that they meet the required quality and health standards.