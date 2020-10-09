Tanzania: Conduct Regular Eye Checkup, Tanzanians Told

THE public has been advised to go on regular eye checkup and early treatment in case of symptoms to tame blindness and visual impairment.

The advice was given here by Dr Grace Maghembe, Director, Directorate of Curative Services at the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender and Elderly as she delivered the government message for the World Sight Day.

She stated that the government had given special attention to eye health care, whereas all regional referral hospitals and diabetic clinics have specialists as it wants to eliminate the main causes of avoidable blindness and visual impairment so that the society can be free of blindness and visual impairment.

According to Dr Maghembe, so far the country has 600,000 people suffering from blindness, and over 2.4million others with visual impairment diseases, that is why they have come up with programmes to facilitate the planning, development and implementation of sustainable national eye care programmes.

Dr Maghembe said the government has increased a number of eye clinic centres from 75 per cent in 2007 to 93.9 per cent this year.

She also said that regular checkup can reduce the number of people who cannot see properly by availing them with glasses and surgery when needed, which will ultimately prevent or address vision impairment.

"Poor or lost eyesight can leave major and long-lasting effects on all aspects of life, including daily personal activities, interacting with the community, school and work and the daily routine, thus regular checkup at least once a year is a good thing" she insisted.

Inability to see properly can have several factors, such as diseases like diabetes and trachoma, trauma to the eyes, or conditions such as refractive error, cataracts, age-related macular degeneration or glaucoma.

This year's World Sight Day theme is 'Hope on Sight', whereas Dr Maghembe said it should be used to celebrate achievements to date and advocate for increased attention towards eye care.

Earlier, Tanzania Ophthalmology Society President, Dr Frank Sandi said they had strived for professionalism in their service delivery since the eye is very sensitive, therefore care and treatment has to be of high standards.

He said they want every region to have an eye specialist as they conduct mentorship programmes to junior doctors by linking them with experienced doctors so that they do their job with the needed perfection.