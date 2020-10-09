Tanzania: Suspected Illegal Immigrants Found Hidden in Church

9 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Suleiman Shagata in Mwanza

AT least 24 suspected illegal immigrants were found hidden in a church in Mwanza Region, thanks to well-wishers who tipped off Immigration officers.

Speaking to reporters in Mwanza City, Regional Immigration Officer Bahati Mwaifuge said that the suspected illegal immigrants were from Burundi and Rwanda.

They were caught hidden at Kangaye church in Ilemela District on September 28, this year, and officials were investigating to determine how they had entered the country.

"After being tipped off by law-abiding citizens concerning the presence of nationals from neighbouring countries, we have managed to hold 24 suspected illegal immigrants," Ms Mwaifuge said.

She said that they were found on the compound of Throne of Glory Ministry International Tanzania Church popularly known as 'Baba God Church'.

According to the Immigration officer, some of the suspects have been there for at least a year.

She further said that they made a follow-up and managed to nab 23 illegal immigrants from Burundi and one of them was from Rwanda.

She said church members were not aware of the presence of the suspects until it was revealed recently.

Ms Mwaifuge urged church leaders to follow all procedures in case there were some foreign attending prayer services at their churches to avoid falling into the hands of law enforcers.

During the operation to nab illegal immigrants, one person, who is a long time follower of Baba God Church, a resident of Temeke Street in Mwanza City, Mr David Mbando, together with his child, a boy aged five years, were also found on the church compound after more than a year without being seen by his relatives.

His brother, Mr Gabriel Mbando, said almost for one year they were looking for his young brother, who was reportedly in one of the southern regions for church missions, but to their surprise, he was found in the area.

Mr Gabriel Mbando urged the government to scrutinise some churches, which had been misleading their followers.

