Tanzania: Simba Marksman Mugalu Keen to Wear Golden Boots

9 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

SIMBA striker Chris Mugalu has revealed that he feels disappointed whenever he fails to score in any game saying his big secret behind netting goals is that he believes in God and himself.

The Congo DR import and a marksman, has so far scored three goals in the Mainland Premier League contest and has since been listed as among the key players to watch in the season's golden boot race.

But, Mugalu will be facing tough opposition this season as there are many natural scorers also doing well in the race for the golden boot.

So far, the list for golden boot chasers has got three names who are Azam's Prince Dube who has pumped in five goals, Simba's Meddie Kagere who has netted four goals and Mugalu himself with three goals.

"I always make sure that whenever I get a chance to play, I must score. If I do not score, I feel very disappointed because I like to score goals," said Mugalu recently in Dar es Salaam.

He therefore urged Simba fans to keep on supporting the team saying many big things are coming ahead and they will do whatever necessary to make them happy.

Simba, who are second behind Leaders Azam, have scored the biggest number of goals until the end of the fifth round.

Through their prolific scorers Simba have stamped a + 12 after scoring 14 goals while conceding only 2 goals after playing five games.

