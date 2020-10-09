Tanzania: Explore Aviation Job Opportunities, Students Advised

9 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Mara

STUDENTS of Tarime High School in Mara Region were inspired to study hard and get ready for job opportunities found in the country's fast growing aviation industry.

"We have many employment opportunities in the aviation industry. This is a fortune for you. So, study hard and get ready for jobs in our aviation industry," Ms Thamarat Abeid, chief trainer from the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) told students during training that sought to enlighten them on employment opportunities in the aviation industry.

Presently, she said aviation industry offered exciting job opportunities, thus TCAA saw there was a need for students to study hard and get ready for the jobs.

According to her those interested in being pilots, engineers, air traffic controllers, basic airport operators and customer service personnel may apply.

Besides getting job opportunities at TCAA, Ms Abeid told the students that they had an opportunity to work even with airline companies in and outside the country.

Tarime is one of the old public high schools presently with male Form Five and Six students from different parts of the country studying science and art subjects.

Meanwhile, parents have been urged to encourage their children to take up science subjects and explore employment opportunities available in the aviation industry, reports Nashon Kennedy in Mwanza.

A statement was made on Tuesday by Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

