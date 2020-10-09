Tanzania: Pakistani National Held Over Illegal Entry

9 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

THE Immigration Department has held a Pakistani national for entering and living in the United Republic of Tanzania without residential permits.

Kagera Regional Immigration Officer (RIO) Hamza Shabani identified the foreigner as Muhammad Adinani Tahir (40).

"Initial investigations reveal that the foreigner entered in Tanzania on Monday crossing from Uganda and was arrested at Bukoba Airport. He explained that special patrol units comprising Immigration officials had been formed along Rusumo on Rwanda Border, Kabanga (Burundi) and Mutukula (Uganda). "Patrols have been extended to Bugango in Missenyi District and Murongo in Kyerwa District," he said.

"During Covid-19 Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi announced lockdowns while lorries carrying transit goods were allowed to enter the countries. Special patrol units comprising Immigration officials have been formed in border areas to control illegal immigrants, especially during this period as the nation prepares for the October 28 general election," he said.

He further explained that at least 609 suspected illegal immigrants had been held by the Immigration Department in Kagera Region between June and August this year for entering and living in the United Republic of Tanzania without valid residential permits.

The suspects include 405 Burundians out of who 400 were deported while five others were arraigned. The list also includes 125 Ugandans where 123 were deported and two were arraigned, 73 Rwandese, two Ethiopians, two from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), one Cameroonian and a Kenyan.

He further explained that 10 Tanzanians - all residents of Karagwe District had been warned against aiding aliens.

He said Immigration officials in collaboration with village leaders were working closely to identify people who lived in the United Republic of Tanzania without residential permits.

Mr Shabani appealed to residents in the region to report suspected foreigners to authorities for necessary measures.

"The border between one country and another is an opportunity for people living in the area. People should use border areas to do business and improve their standards of living provided that they satisfy all legal requirements. Our role as government is to ensure all residents lived peacefully and if there is any foreigner then he or she must possess valid permits to allow them to live in the country," he said.

