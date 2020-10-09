Nigeria: NFF Debunks Report On Four Super Eagles Contracting Covid-19

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has debunked media reports that four Super Eagles players have tested positive for COVID-19 in Austria.

The three-time African champions will be playing two friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia today and next week Tuesday respectively.

In a series of tweets on the NFF's verified handle, the federation said since the pandemic broke out, the four players who were positive had recovered since.

"Please discountenance any reports that some of our players tested positive to COVID 19 ahead of tomorrow's (today) friendly game against Algeria. It is a blatant falsehood

"The writer of the story, who was not part of the press conference earlier today, totally misrepresented what Coach Rohr said that since the outbreak of the pandemic, four of our players had tested positive, but were all now fully recovered from the virus and back in action.

"The results of the COVID-19 tests carried out on the Super Eagles ahead of tomorrow's game are still being awaited," the NFF said.

Meanwhile, the coach, Gernot Rohr has said the friendly games are for preparation for the future.