Ghana: Petroleum Commission Inaugurates New Board

A Deputy Minister of Energy, Joseph Cudjoe, has charged the reconstituted board of the Petroleum Commission (PC) to help the commission to surmount the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its operations.

He said the pandemic created challenges for the commission's revenue targets for the year, whilst some programmes and activities had to be suspended, cancelled or postponed due to restrictions instituted to lessen the spread of the virus.

"I expect the board to help the management to implement strategies that will mitigate the effect of the pandemic on the operations of the commission," he said at the inauguration of the board in Accra on Tuesday.

The reconstitution of the seven-member board follows the end of the three-year mandate of the previous one which was headed by Stephen Sekyere-Abankwa, who has been maintained in the same capacity.

Also maintained on the board are Egbert Faibille Jnr, PC Chief Executive Officer, Mohami Salifu, Dr Jemima Nunoo, Hardi Tufeiru and Prof. Daniel Asiedu with Kwabena Kokofu of the Environmental Protection Agency, joining them.

"The President has confidence in your capability and has, therefore, given you this privilege to serve on this board. Much is, therefore, expected from you and I trust you will not disappoint him," Mr Cudjoe said.

In the coming years, he said, the commission was expected to consolidate the country's position as an attractive destination for investment in oil and a hub for petroleum operations in the West Africa sub region.

He said the in-country spends and participation of Ghanaians in the industry, including the employment of women in the upstream petroleum sector should increase alongside the financial sustainability of the commission.

"As herculean as the role of the board of directors might be, l believe that the Petroleum Commission will achieve its goals if the board is willing to abide by the core values of the organisation.

"All of you must be committed to adhering to the highest professional ethics, individual integrity and other values such as teamwork, proportionality, equity and fairness, transparency, responsiveness, accountability, innovation and unity in diversity," he said.

Mr Cudjoe commended the board and management of the commission for promoting the country and positioning her upstream industry as one of the favourable destinations for investments in Africa over the last few years.

Mr Sekyere-Abankwa, on behalf of the board, thanked the government for granting them another opportunity to serve and pledged to continue contributing their quota to the development of the country.