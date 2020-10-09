Nigeria: Iorfa, Icheen to Unveil Flight FC Jerseys, Locker Room

Nationwide League Division one side, Flight FC of Gboko have concluded arrangements to unveil their 2020/2021 season jerseys and locker room preparatory for the kick-off of the new season.

Expected to grace the auspicious occasions which holds this morning at the Transport Company's Headquarters in Gboko are the Chairman of Benue State Football Association and former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Margret Mwuese Icheen and former Nigerian international, Dominic Iorfa.

Other prominent politicians like former Governor of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswam, the chairman Gboko Local Government Area, Hon. James Kachina and traditional rulers, Ter Gboko, HRH Chief Gabriel Shoshun, Ter Buruku, HRH Chief Moses Hanior and Tyoor Gboko South, Chief Akpam Abeke are expected to attend.

The vice-chairman of Lobi Stars, Mike Idoko and former Team Manager of the club, Terver Ikya and representative of Masita Inc (Africa), Tama Aondofa are also attending.

The Director/CEO of Flight Transport Ltd and sponsor of Flight FC, Comrade Akor Andiir Gur said he is doing everything possible to motivate the players to gain promotion to the professional league.

"Although we are still in the amateur league, we want to start doing things professionally.

"This is why we are having the official unveiling of our kits for the coming season.

"We have also put in place a high quality locker room which we intend to use till the time we would build our own stadium," said Andiir.