Nigeria: Pinnick Lauded for Picking Tough Opponents for Super Eagles

A retired footballer and Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Sports International, Austin Akpehe has commended the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick for providing the Super Eagles with quality friendly matches.

Few hours from now, the three time Africa champions will take to the field against Algeria in Austria in one of the two friendly games lined up for the team.

The Super Eagles are also billed to face another tough opponent, Tunisia on Tuesday, October 13, still in Austria.

In a chat with Daily Trust, the proprietor of Galaxy Football Academy in China and Nigeria said by choosing strong opponents like Algeria and Tunisia, the NFF president has shown tremendous confidence in his own team.

He, therefore, called on Coach Gernot Rohr and his players to justify the confidence reposed in them by the leadership of the NFF by coming out tops in the two friendly matches.

"Pinnick's choice of Cote d'Ivoire and now Algeria and Tunisia shows the man has grown to become confident of his male senior team "Super Eagles.

"Most times, big football nations hurriedly choose weak opponents since the results would improve their place on the next FIFA rankings.

"Rohr and his young Eagles now have a chance to prove a big point.

"They must not fail to justify the president's confidence in them," he said.

Akpehe also called on the Super Eagles to take back their pound of flesh from the Desert Foxes in today's encounter.