Nigeria: Pinnick Lauded for Picking Tough Opponents for Super Eagles

9 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

A retired footballer and Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Sports International, Austin Akpehe has commended the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick for providing the Super Eagles with quality friendly matches.

Few hours from now, the three time Africa champions will take to the field against Algeria in Austria in one of the two friendly games lined up for the team.

The Super Eagles are also billed to face another tough opponent, Tunisia on Tuesday, October 13, still in Austria.

In a chat with Daily Trust, the proprietor of Galaxy Football Academy in China and Nigeria said by choosing strong opponents like Algeria and Tunisia, the NFF president has shown tremendous confidence in his own team.

He, therefore, called on Coach Gernot Rohr and his players to justify the confidence reposed in them by the leadership of the NFF by coming out tops in the two friendly matches.

"Pinnick's choice of Cote d'Ivoire and now Algeria and Tunisia shows the man has grown to become confident of his male senior team "Super Eagles.

"Most times, big football nations hurriedly choose weak opponents since the results would improve their place on the next FIFA rankings.

"Rohr and his young Eagles now have a chance to prove a big point.

"They must not fail to justify the president's confidence in them," he said.

Akpehe also called on the Super Eagles to take back their pound of flesh from the Desert Foxes in today's encounter.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.