Ghana: NDC Reiterates Promise to Implement Free Primary Healthcare Plan

9 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has assured that it will keep its promise of implementing a 'Free Primary HealthCare Plan' when it is voted into power to enable Ghanaians access primary healthcare without a charge.

According to Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Party's Spokesperson on Health, unlike the current National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the new plan would not require Ghanaians to pay any fee before they benefit from it.

Addressing a press conference in Accra yesterday, he stated that "a Ghanaian will not need a National Health Insurance card to benefit from free primary healthcare. Unlike the NHIS, you do not have to pay a premium to benefit from free primary health care."

The Plan which was estimated to cost US$18 million, he noted, would improve the NHIS and pay for primary care preventives and promoting health.

He said the Plan would cover persons who seek healthcare services at the district level and lower.

He noted that the NDC would involve private pharmacists and private health care providers in its implementation adding that the plan would boost employment in the health sector.

"Free Primary Healthcare will require additional health human resource. This heralds more jobs for the good people of Ghana. The Mahama-led government will also enlist the services of private sector providers and support their facilities to participate in the delivery of free primary healthcare to Ghanaians," he explained.

Dr Boamah stated that health workers across the country would be supported by an NDC government to ensure the successful implementation of the Plan.

"In order to ensure that health care reaches all Ghanaians in every corner of the country, health professionals including doctors, physician assistants, midwives, nurses interested in private group practice will also be given the needed stimulus to set up and render quality service to Ghanaians," he stated.

The former Minister of Communications underscored the need for changes in the management of healthcare in the country to ensure the promotion of preventive and curative measures.

He said "we cannot continue to pay lip service to the health of the people of Ghana, particularly the poor. The evidence supports Free Primary Health Care to deliver health for all Ghanaians."

