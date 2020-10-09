Ghana: Govt's Water for All Agenda On Course - Deputy Sanitation Minister

9 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

A Deputy Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Patrick Yaw Boamah, says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's resolve to ensure that every household in the country had water was on course.

"Government's water for all agenda is on course. Government is investing so much in the water and sanitation sectors to cover all Ghanaians," he said in an interview with journalists in Accra yesterday.

His declaration follows the approval of a €133,332,500 loan facility by Parliament for the supply and expansion of Sunyani water supply project phase one.

Mr Boamah, MP, Okaikoi Central, also laid before the House a €70,733,423 and €10,500,000 loan facilities for the consideration of the House to finance the Sekondi-Takoradi water supply rehabilitation and expansion project.

The Sunyani expansion project, per the Finance Committee's report would serve adjourning communities, including Nsuatre, Chiraa, Fiapre, Abesim, Liberation Barracks, Yamfo, Tanoso, Damasua, Kotokrom and Mantukwa.

When completed, the plant would produce 12.2 million gallons of water daily to persons in beneficiary communities.

Scope of work under the first phase, includes engineering design and mobilisation, installation of water transmission, storage and distribution pipelines.

The project, Mr Boamah said, was dear to the heart of the expected beneficiary communities.

"This project will go a long way to enhance the well-being of the people of the Bono and Ahafo regions."

The execution of the projects, he said, was a demonstration of President Akufo-Addo's commitment to spread development across the country.

To this end, he urged residents of the beneficiary communities and the country at large to renew President Akufo-Addo's mandate at the polls.

He commended MPs from the Sunyani area for pushing the government to make the project a reality.

"I must commend them for showing seriousness and pushing government to get this project in place," he said and appealed to the residents to renew their mandates at the December polls.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.