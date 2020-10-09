Ghana: 'Unite for NDC Victory'

A former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Michael Tetteh Kwetey, has charged party members to unite and work towards achieving victory for the party on December 7.

According to him, victory for the NDC was not negotiable hence the need for all hands on deck to achieve victory for the party.

Mr Kwetey made the remark during his recent engagement with party members as part of his two-day tour of the Ashanti and Eastern regions and used the occasion to adopt five constituencies and supported and assisted them with financial and material resources to help the parliamentary candidates win the seats for the NDC on December 7.

They included Bosomtwe, Adansi, Akrofoum, Ayensuano, Upper Manya and Fanteakwa.

Mr Kwetey presented some branded T-shirts and other paraphernalia of the NDC's presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama and his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to the constituents and also donated an undisclosed amount of money to the executives to hit the ground running.

The constituencies earlier adopted by the former chairman of the Ningo-Prampram constituency included Builsa South, Nadowli-Kaleo, Kintampo South, New Edubiase and Offinso South and Sefwi Akontombra.

It would be recalled that the Presidential candidate of the NDC launched 'Operation Adopt a Branch, Constituency' earlier this year in Accra to encourage party members to adopt constituencies to support and assist them to win seats for the party.