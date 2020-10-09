Ghana: S. Korea Donates 5 Hyundai Vehicles to Foreign Affairs Ministry

9 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Annoh

The government of the Republic of Korea yesterday donated five Hyundai vehicles to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MFARI) to facilitate its protocol activities.

Estimated at a cost of US$177,000, the vehicles are expected to complement the ministry's fleet to enhance its operations.

The Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Kim Sungsoo at a brief ceremony to hand over keys to the vehicles, expressed the hope that the gesture would help the day-to-day movement in carrying out government activities.

He, thus, encouraged the ministry to ensure proper maintenance of the vehicles for a prolonged use.

The Ambassador seized the opportunity to commend government for various measures put in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) whilst expressing sympathy to families who had been impacted by the virus.

"I am confident that Ghana will soon be able to effectively overcome the pandemic and minimise the damage caused," he said.

Mr Sungsoo eulogised the bilateral relationship between Ghana and the Republic of Korea, adding, "I hope that the bilateral relations between our two countries would strengthen through our close co-operation."

Sector Minister, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, expressed gratitude to the Korean government for the gesture, indicating that it was timely to enable the Ministry conduct its operations.

She acknowledged that the donation was an outcome of longstanding friendship between both countries which was reaffirmed by the visit of the Korean Foreign Minister, Kang Kyung-wha to Ghana, in July last year.

"The Korean people and their government have over the years taken keen interest in Ghana's socio-economic development and have closely worked with us to deepen the friendly and cordial bilateral relations which exist between the two countries," she stated.

Ms Botchwey admitted that the Korean government had been of assistance to Ghana through its agencies like the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Korean Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) in various sectors of the economy.

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, the Minister indicated that the Korean government supported the country with medical items, including PCR machines and personal, protective equipment (PPEs).

"I am confident that the handing over of these vehicles will inject dynamism into our rapidly growing and mutually beneficial relationship and enable our two countries to forge closer ties at the bilateral and multilateral fronts," she said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.