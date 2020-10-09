Ghana: 'Cobra' Kotey Family Grateful to All

Family of the late former World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight champion, Alfred 'Cobra' Kotey has expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for the support during the burial of the late boxer over the weekend.

Hundreds of individuals including government officials, boxing fans and other dignitaries thronged the Bukom Boxing Arena to pay their last respect to the former world champion and also mourn with his family.

Kotey, 52, died on June 30 in Bronx, New York, United States. His funeral was simultaneously held in the States and Accra.

Boxing promoter, Alhaji Muritala Tofik, accompanied by the eldest son of the late boxer, Derrick Alfred Kotey yesterday expressed their appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, particularly, the sector Minister, Mr Isaac Asiamah and Chief Director, Mr Frank Quist for their support.

They also thanked the Manager of the Trust Sports Emporium, Mr. Kwabena Amponsah-Dapaah, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Peter Zwennes, Secretary General of the GBA, Patrick Johnson, Consultant to the GBA, Moses Foh Amoaning, Ambassador Ray Quarcoo who all supported the family.

"We thank Nii Otinton and his entourage, the Yiroba Chief Hamza Braimah, the Trinity Presbyterian Church, Bronx, USA led by Rev. Dr Ebenezer Annor, the Gadangme Council of New York, Ghana Boxing Association of USA, Azumah Nelson, Ike 'Bazooka' Quartey, Mr Yoofi Boham, J.A Annan, Ataa Eddie Pappoe and the Coaches Association in Ghana.