Mozambique: 145 More Cases of Covid-19 Reported

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Thursday reported a further 145 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, over 40 per cent of them from the central province of Zambezia.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference, the Deputy National Director of Public Health, Benigna Matsinhe, announced that, since the start of the pandemic, 150,007 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,469 of them in the previous 24 hours.

All of the tests were administered in public facilities. Of the samples tested, 414 were from Maputo city, 190 from Cabo Delgado, 183 from Inhambane, 147 from Gaza, 141 from Tete, 126 from Maputo province, 100 from Sofala, 70 from Zambezia, 70 from Nampula, 20 from Niassa and eight from Manica.

1,324 of these tests were negative, and 145 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 9,639.

143 of the new cases are Mozambicans, and two are citizens of the United States. One of the cases was imported - a Mozambican who had returned from South Africa, 78 of the cases are men or boys and 67 are women or girls. 21 are children under 15 years of age, and four are over 65 years old. No age information was provided for 16 cases.

63 cases were from Zambezia - a sudden and, as yet unexplained, spurt. The previous day, there has only been three active cases of Covid-19 left in Zambezia. There were also 38 cases from Maputo city, 24 cases from Maputo province, ten from Sofala, three from Tete, three from Niassa, and one each from Nampula, Manica, Inhambane and Gaza.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Matsinhe said that all 145 new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

In the same 24 hour period, eight Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, seven in Maputo city and one in Nampula. Five new patients were admitted to hospital, all in Maputo. Currently 42 people are under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards, 41 in Maputo and one in Tete.

Matsinhe said that 30 of these patients are men and 12 are women. Two are children under the age of 15 and 15 are aged 60 and above. 23 are in a "moderate condition", 18 are seriously ill and one is critically ill.

The patients are suffering from other chronic conditions in addition to Covid-19. Matsinhe said that 54.3 per cent are diabetic, and 31.4 per cent have high blood pressure.

In the same 24 hour period, a further 99 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 (34 in Maputo province, 22 in Sofala, 21 in Tete, eight in Maputo city, eight in Gaza, and six in Inhambane). The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,911 - 71.7 per cent of all those diagnosed as positive since the first case, on 22 March.

As of Thursday, the geographical breakdown of all 9,639 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 4,405; Maputo province, 1,667; Cabo Delgado, 723; Zambezia, 697; Nampula, 587; Gaza, 354; Tete, 342; Sofala, 271; Inhambane, 247; Niassa, 236; Manica, 110.

Maputo city and province account for almost 88 per cent of the 2,656 currently active cases. In several provinces the number of active cases is now in single figures - one in Manica, four in Inhambane and six in Tete.