Namibia: Ohangwena Rings in the Changes

8 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — More Swapo serving councillors in Ohangwena region did not garner enough votes to re-contest the upcoming regional council elections.

In addition, the three local authorities in Ohangwena also saw a massive change with many of the incumbent councillors failing to make the cut.

At Okongo, only one councillor made the cut, while at Helao Nafidi two survived to stand for another five years.

Three local authority councillors serving at Eenhana also prevailed.

The councillors who were voted out at the weekend at the regional level are Sackaria Haimudi of Ongenga, Udeiko Haufiku of Eenhana and Phillipus Shikongo of Epembe constituency.

Haimudi is replaced by Matheus Shikongo, Haufiku by Olivia Hanghuwo and Shikongo by Matheus Nankama.

The results from the weekend brings the total number of councillors who were voted out to seven.

The Ohangwena has 12 constituencies.

Nominations to field candidates held since the start of this month also saw four women contesting in the regional elections.

Thus far, Ondobe, Oshikunde, Eenhana and Oshikango constituencies have women contesting as candidates.

The outcome of the primaries was confirmed by the party coordinator in Ohangwena Hafeni Hatutale.

Hatutale said this is a manifestation that the zebra-style gender representation and women empowerment is prevailing in the region.

At present, Lonia Shinana-Kaishungu of the Oshikunde constituency is the only female in the regional leadership.

At the local authority level, Helao Nafidi only retained one councillor, Tomas Kandjengo.

Current mayor Eliaser Ngipangelwa and chairperson of the management committee Paulus Haikali did not avail themselves for the contest.

The other serving councillors who were replaced are Sackaria Haimbili, Penexupifo Matias, Fillipus Shimunyenga, Lucia Nghililewanga, Darius Shaalukeni and Sylvia Hangula.

At Eenhana, only the mayor Amos Nangolo, Leonard Iiwana and Eunice Shonena survived the nominations.

The rest of the serving councillors were replaced by Omry-onn Kavandje, Selma Kawiiwa, Ester Kavela and Hangula Hamwaalwa.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.