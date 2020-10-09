Zimbabwe: Mixed Feelings Over Warriors Squad

9 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fungayi Munyoro

ZIMBABWE national team soccer coach Zdravka Logarusic yesterday announced the list of 18 players, critics have expressed mixed feelings over the composition of the squad.

Warriors are leaving today ahead of an international friendly match with Malawi at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

The Warriors are supposed to use the Sunday's match as a preparatory encounter ahead of the resumption of the 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group H back - back qualifiers against Algeria next month.

Douglas Mutsotso

Mutare based coach Douglas Mutsotso said: "The players selected to play against Malawi are not fit especially local-based players. There is poor planning from ZIFA. The bulk part of the players will not be participating in the Afcon game against Algeria. How can they select players that have not been active since last year."

Taurai Matumba

Mutare based soccer fan Taurai Matumba said: "When we assemble a squad we assemble a squad in order to have a true reflection and assessment of what we have in as far as human resources and skill is concerned. I thought we were going to have a squad to play Algeria. Unfortunately, it is not going to be the same squad. This is only giving the local-based players an opportunity to showcase their talents. This is not going to be an assessment of what the coach is going to do tactically against Algeria because most of these players are not going to be in the squad."

Lloyd Mutasa

Former Dynamos coach Lloyd 'Samaita' Mutasa said: "From where we are coming from, it is not a bad squad because we need to start off from somewhere. It also gives the coaches an opportunity to assess for both CHAN and Afcon. "

Blessing Gumiso

Former Highlanders player Blessing Gumiso said: "I believe any player must be given a chance and some chances come this way when some players are not available for different reasons. To those players like Tolbert, Ian Nekati, who have never been given a chance to play, they have to grab the chance. They have the advantage of a new coach. I am happy with the squad. Every player dreams to play for the national team. "

Tom Nyathi

South Africa based former Mutare player Tom Nyathi said: "That is a joke of a squad. We can not experiment for a big game like the Algeria match. It is a joke of a squad but we have to support it that is what we have been given. I am not convinced."

Zvaitwa Mawoyo

Mutare based soccer coach Zvaitwa Mawoyo said: "Are the active or recently competing Warriors not good enough such that we select based on performance from ten months ago? To select players who do not eve ben have a pre-season under their belt leaves me worried."

Eddy Jewu

Tenax FC goalkeepers coach Eddy Jewu said: "Cancel the game if you have failed to plan! You incorporate nine players who have not to be training. What do the principles of training dictate? Players are will subjected to too much stress without considering principle progression, overload. Surely injuries. Did these players undergo any testing? We are not doing proper things. It is surprising you see those who objectively criticize the system as enemies. We are not. It is only that we have seen the same over the last 20 years so this can not be right."

