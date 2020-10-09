Zimbabwe: 'Allegiance to Chamisa Confirmed Fate of Recalled MPs'

MDC- T Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora says affidavits signed by recalled legislators from the rival MDC Alliance in support of Nelson Chamisa sealed their fate as members in the Thokozani Khupe led outfit.

Members of Parliament from the opposition MDC Alliance were recalled from the august house by Khupe after they pledged allegiance to Chamisa through signing affidavits.

In a heated interview with a local television network Thursday, Mwonzora said by pledging their loyalty to Chamisa they automatically ceased to be members of the MDC-T.

"We did not recall people because they did not pledge allegiance to us. The MPs were made to sign affidavits by the party that Advocate Chamisa heads. These affidavits were made by their lawyers and leaders including Tendai Biti, Chalton Hwende were in those affidavits they specifically said they no longer belong to the MDC-T and some of the members recalled from Parliament in court documents specifically said they were no longer members of our party.

"Once you say that in terms of the constitution of the MDC-T there are consequences. Once you join another political party or you form a party of your own, termination of your membership is automatic," said Mwonzora.

In response MDC Alliance spokesperson, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere said the current recalls were political and the affidavits in question were in respect of challenging the recalls.

"The affidavit he is talking about was in respect of a court case challenging the recalls. In other words, the recalls were made after those affidavits were attested to. It's not a case of the affidavits being the basis of the recalls, the recalls were political. The entire process is political.

"The recalls confirm that Zimbabwe is in a crisis, we see a dramatization of the political crisis in Zimbabwe and a coordinated attempt to return to a one-party state. The capture of state institutions throughout the recall process is completely brazen," said Mahere.