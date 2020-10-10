Kenya: Local Film 'Sincerely Daisy' Premieres on Netflix

Sincerely Daisy, a film directed by Nick Mutuma, has become the latest local production to premiere on Netflix.

The one-and-a-half-hour film, starring Ella Maina revolves revolves around a young girl called Daisy , who seems to have secured her future after excelling in her final year of high school.

Things however, take a turn for the worse when she realizes that her dreams of studying abroad could be shattered because her family cannot afford to pay for it.

Coupled with life's challenges, this realization sets Daisy off on a downward spiral of unfortunate events that test her relationship with her family, boyfriend, and friends.

Sincerely Daisy has a cast of 10 actors, including Mbeki Mwalimu, who stars in Selina, Sam Psenjen, who has been on Sue na Jonnie, Jackie Matubia, famously known for her role as Jolene on Tahidi High and Muthoni Gathecha, who has starred in several local and international productions including Kona and Pray & Prey.

The new faces include Foi Wambui, a well-known YouTuber, presenter and actress and Brian Abajah who has been part of several short films, most notably Men-sturation.

OTHER CAST MEMBERS

There is also Faiz Ouma, who is popular in theatrical plays and James Webbo, a lawyer, who has starred in numerous TV and theatre productions while Serah Wanjiru, who was part of The Next Superstar, made her feature film debut on Sincerely Daisy.

The movie had previously been scheduled to premiere later this year, but the official date for the release was revealed on October 5.

Sharing the good news on Instagram, Nick Mutuma thanked all those who were part of the project.

"Kenya is late to the party, but we are finally on @Netflix premiering this Friday, 9th October. Thank you @startimeskenya for being the driving force behind this film, as well as the cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring it to life. Proud of the fact that we're exporting Swahili and telling our stories on a global platform. 70% of the dialogue in the film is Swahili. We did it guys! Kenya/Africa to the world! @shotbygiraffe," Mutuma wrote on Instagram.

The film was written by Natasha Likimani, well known for popular productions such as Veve, Mali and You Again.